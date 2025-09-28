In Japan, embalming becoming more common as relatives desire final opportunity to see loved ones

Embalming the deceased is increasingly common in Japan, and experts say far more trained professionals are needed.

The procedure uses a combination of disinfection, preservation and cosmetic restoration, offering families one more opportunity to see their loved one as they were in life.

“It is our duty to restore the deceased’s likeness,” said Yoshihiro Naoshima, a 33-year-old embalmer at Hokuriku Embalming Service in Kanazawa who has handled around 1,500 cases.

While Naoshima was in the final year of high school, his father, 42, died suddenly from an aortic dissection. This tragedy ultimately spurred his decision to enter the funeral industry.

Unable to accept the reality of his father’s death, he found comfort from a funeral home employee who took the time to listen to him talk about his father. The experience left a lasting impression on him, and he realised that being involved in funerals meant supporting people emotionally and spiritually.