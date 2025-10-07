France's Macron tasks his outgoing PM with holding last-ditch talks to end crisis

SNAP ELECTIONS ON THE HORIZON?

Lecornu resigned after allies and foes alike immediately threatened to topple his new government.

Far-right and hard-left parties immediately zeroed in on Macron, urging him to call new snap parliamentary elections or quit.

"This joke has gone on long enough; the farce must end," far-right National Rally chief Marine Le Pen said.

Mathilde Panot, of the hard-left France Unbowed, said: "The countdown has begun. Macron must go."

However, the Socialists said their preference was to avoid a snap election or a presidential resignation, and instead have Macron name a left-wing prime minister.

NEW CABINET LINE-UP ANGERED OPPONENTS

On the streets of Paris, many were shocked at the worsening instability.

"I've never seen this," said 79-year-old pensioner Gerard Duseteu. "I’m almost ashamed, even, to be French."

Some said fresh elections seemed like the only option. "We cannot continue like this," said 20-year-old political science student Marius Loyer.

Three-quarters of French people believe Lecornu was right to resign, while almost half blame Macron for France's turmoil, according to an Elabe poll for BFM TV on Monday.

A relative majority believe that either dissolving parliament or Macron stepping down would break the stalemate.

Two further polls from last month show that in the event of snap parliamentary elections, the RN would emerge as the dominant bloc in a parliament still divided into three blocs, with none holding a majority.

FRENCH STOCKS AND EURO FALL

Paris's $3 trillion CAC 40 (.FCHI), opens a new tab, dropped more than 1.3% on Monday, making it the worst-performing index in Europe. The euro, which has weathered much of France's political turmoil in the last year, slid 0.2% on the day to $1.172.

Lecornu's two predecessors were brought down by parliament over efforts to rein in France's public spending at a time when ratings agencies and investors are watching closely.

France's debt has risen to 113.9% of gross domestic product, while the deficit was nearly double the European Union's 3% limit last year.

BIGGEST CRISIS IN FRANCE'S MODERN POLITICAL HISTORY

France has rarely suffered a political crisis so deep since the creation in 1958 of the Fifth Republic, the current system of government.

The 1958 constitution was designed to ensure stable governance by creating a powerful and highly centralised president endowed with a strong majority in parliament.

Instead, Macron - who in his ascent to power in 2017 reshaped the political landscape - has found himself struggling with a fragmented parliament.

France is not used to building coalitions and finding consensus.

