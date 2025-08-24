Missionary who left his mark on Siam

The young French priest, ordained just two years earlier, joined the Paris Foreign Missions Society with little more than conviction and curiosity. His journey east would shape not only his own life, but also the way Siam was seen abroad.

Bangkok at the time was a city of waterways and wooden houses, with a Catholic community numbering only a few thousand.

Pallegoix arrived with energy and resolve, rebuilding neglected churches in Bangkok and Ayutthaya while tending to the everyday needs of his flock.

By 1838 he had been named coadjutor bishop, and three years later he became Vicar Apostolic of Eastern Siam.

