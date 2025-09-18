France set for 800,000-strong strike in protest against austerity

Workers from various sectors, including teachers, train drivers, pharmacists, and hospital staff, joined the strike, while high school students blocked dozens of schools.
Demonstrators are demanding the cancellation of the previous government's fiscal policies, increased public spending, higher taxes on the wealthy, and the reversal of a controversial pension reform that requires people to work longer for their retirement.
"Block your high school against austerity," read one sign held by a student in front of Lycee Maurice Ravel, where teachers and workers also joined the protests.
"The anger is huge, and so is the determination. My message to Lecornu today is this: it's the streets that must decide the budget," Sophie Binet, leader of the CGT union, declared, as the Prime Minister works to finalise next year's budget.
Binet claimed that 400,000 people took part in morning rallies, with more expected in the afternoon, including a large protest in Paris. Macron and Lecornu are under pressure from both protesters and left-wing parties opposed to the budget cuts, as well as investors concerned about the deficit in the second-largest economy in the eurozone. Parliament remains divided, with no majority among the three main political groups.
An Interior Ministry source had earlier estimated that as many as 800,000 people could take part in the protests and strikes. Around one-third of primary school teachers were on strike nationwide, with nearly half of teachers in Paris participating. Regional trains were significantly impacted, although most high-speed TGV lines continued operating. Protesters also staged road blockades near Toulon in the southeast.
In some cities, there were clashes between protesters and police. In Nantes, authorities used tear gas, and three people were injured during a protest in Lyon.
"Workers are currently so despised by this government and by President Macron that it can't continue like this," said Fred, a bus driver and union representative, speaking at a rally outside a Paris high school where students had blocked access.
France's budget deficit last year nearly doubled the EU’s 3% limit. While Lecornu seeks to reduce the deficit, he faces a difficult task in gaining parliamentary support for the 2026 budget. His predecessor, Francois Bayrou, was ousted after proposing a €44 billion budget squeeze, and Lecornu has yet to make a decision on Bayrou's plans but has indicated he is open to compromise.
Authorities deployed 80,000 police officers and gendarmes, including riot units, drones, and armoured vehicles, throughout the country. Over 90 people had already been arrested by police during the protests.
Reuters