France set for 800,000-strong strike in protest against austerity

Workers from various sectors, including teachers, train drivers, pharmacists, and hospital staff, joined the strike, while high school students blocked dozens of schools.

Demonstrators are demanding the cancellation of the previous government's fiscal policies, increased public spending, higher taxes on the wealthy, and the reversal of a controversial pension reform that requires people to work longer for their retirement.

"Block your high school against austerity," read one sign held by a student in front of Lycee Maurice Ravel, where teachers and workers also joined the protests.

Unions aim to pressure government on budget cuts

"The anger is huge, and so is the determination. My message to Lecornu today is this: it's the streets that must decide the budget," Sophie Binet, leader of the CGT union, declared, as the Prime Minister works to finalise next year's budget.