Takaichi apologizes over Komeito's coalition dissolution

"This is my responsibility," Takaichi said in a closed-door meeting with LDP lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament. "I will make efforts until the very last moment so that we can walk alongside a party with which we can reach an agreement," she added, referring to the upcoming election to pick the country's new prime minister. The election is to be held at the beginning of an extraordinary session of the Diet.
"The LDP has the most seats in both chambers of the Diet. It's important to make a stable administration," she added.
"I would like to get support from you," Takaichi said, calling for cooperation toward the prime minister nomination election.
According to a participant in the meeting, only a few voices criticised Takaichi over Komeito's withdrawal from the coalition. An opinion calling for forming a coalition with other parties was heard.
Komeito plans to end its cooperation with the LDP in national elections. In the meeting, many lawmakers voiced concerns over the impact of the discontinuance of the coalition on local elections.
An LDP lawmaker asked the party not to put up a rival candidate against Komeito in constituencies of an election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet. LDP executives, including Takaichi, showed a stance to maintain local-level collaboration with Komeito.
Another opinion said that, in order to achieve its policies, the LDP should keep cooperative relations with Komeito, even after the dissolution of the coalition. LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki explained that he wants to sustain the party's ties with Komeito on policy measures.
Some participants in the meeting proposed separating the prime ministerial and LDP presidential posts, retaining Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the current post. But Suzuki showed a negative stance on the proposal to the press.
