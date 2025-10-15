Takaichi apologizes over Komeito's coalition dissolution

"This is my responsibility," Takaichi said in a closed-door meeting with LDP lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament. "I will make efforts until the very last moment so that we can walk alongside a party with which we can reach an agreement," she added, referring to the upcoming election to pick the country's new prime minister. The election is to be held at the beginning of an extraordinary session of the Diet.

"The LDP has the most seats in both chambers of the Diet. It's important to make a stable administration," she added.

"I would like to get support from you," Takaichi said, calling for cooperation toward the prime minister nomination election.