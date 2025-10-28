Takaichi, Trump show unity aboard US aircraft carrier

"The cherished alliance between the United States and Japan is one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world," Trump said in the hangar of the aircraft carrier at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. "It's a foundation of peace and security in the Pacific."

He invited Takaichi to the podium, saying, "I have a really great respect for...the first female prime minister in the history of Japan."