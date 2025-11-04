Fukushima town eases entry restrictions in contaminated areas

The relaxed restrictions apply to part of the so-called specified living areas in Futaba, one of the two host towns of TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the site of the accident. In the specified areas, intensive decontamination work is conducted so that people registered as residents can return to their homes.

Following the easing of the restrictions, residents can enter their homes without permission, while they are not permitted to stay overnight.