Cultivation in Yunnan paves the way for 'durian freedom'

Durian is a typical tropical crop that flourishes in warm, humid environments, with an optimal growth temperature usually between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, and it also has stringent requirements for water, soil, and sunlight. Yunnan shares an ecological environment similar to northern Thailand and Vietnam, giving it a natural edge in tropical fruit cultivation, according to the report.

The province's "durian map" is steadily expanding. In Jinping County of Honghe, a 3.3-hectare nursery is cultivating dozens of durian varieties from China and abroad, covering different ripening periods and flavour profiles. Meanwhile, Lincang city and Dehong Dai and Jingpo autonomous prefecture have also begun experimental planting.

Experts say that while commercial production is still some way off, Yunnan's progress marks an encouraging step toward what locals jokingly call "durian freedom", the dream of enjoying the fruit freely, without worrying about its price or scarcity, according to Yunnan.cn.

Li Yingqing

Yan Yujie

China Daily

Asia News Network