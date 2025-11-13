Takaichi cabinet receives 2nd-highest initial support after Koizumi

The rating is surpassed only by the 72.8 % initial support expressed for the first cabinet of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2001 since polls began in 1960. The figure far exceeds the 40.3 % for the initial cabinet of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2021 and 28.0 % for that of former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in 2024.
The latest poll results indicate that Takaichi garnered high expectations as Japan's first female prime minister. They are also seen as reflecting the positive assessment of her series of diplomatic engagements with world leaders immediately after taking office.
Respondents who do not support the cabinet made up 10.8 %, while 25.4 % were unsure.
The interview poll of 2,000 respondents aged 18 or over across Japan was conducted from Friday through Monday. Valid responses came from 59.1 %.
As reasons for their support, with multiple answers allowed, 29.2 % said Takaichi displays leadership. Respondents who answered that they trust the prime minister accounted for 23.5 %, and 22.2 % said they have a good impression of her.
Respondents who said they do not back the cabinet because they have no expectations for it marked 4.3 %, while 3.4 % said they do not trust Takaichi, and 3.3 % answered that they do not agree with her policies.
Respondents who said they highly evaluate the administration led by the coalition between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new ally, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), made up 38.0 %, while 22.2 % said they do not, and 39.8 % said they were unsure.
Of LDP supporters, 63.6 per cent thought highly of the coalition administration, while 88.2 % of Nippon Ishin supporters did so. Negative responses to the coalition came from 14.0 % of LDP supporters and 5.9 % of those backing Nippon Ishin, respectively.
Of supporters of Komeito, the LDP's former coalition ally, 42.1 % said they do not think highly of the current coalition administration.
Support for the LDP went up 2.1 points from the previous survey in October to 21.8 %. Sanseito, an opposition party, was backed by 4.0 %, down from 4.8 % in the October survey, but still ranking top among opposition parties for a fourth consecutive month.
Support for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan decreased to 3.6 % from 4.2 %, and that for the Democratic Party for the People fell to 3.5 % from 3.8 %. Respondents backing Komeito accounted for 3.2 %, Nippon Ishin 2.9 %, Reiwa Shinsengumi 1.8 %, the Japanese Communist Party 0.9 %, the Conservative Party of Japan 0.9 %.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]