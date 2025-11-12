Japan to use extra budget to address bear attacks

"We'll compile a package of measures soon and implement them using a supplementary budget," Takaichi said at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, referring to her government's efforts to cope with a surge in bear attacks.

"We'll expand support" to local governments, including providing financial assistance to cover bear hunting and capture fees, she said.

The government aims to enact an extra budget during the ongoing extraordinary parliamentary session set to end on Dec. 17.