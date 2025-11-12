Japan to use extra budget to address bear attacks

"We'll compile a package of measures soon and implement them using a supplementary budget," Takaichi said at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, referring to her government's efforts to cope with a surge in bear attacks.
"We'll expand support" to local governments, including providing financial assistance to cover bear hunting and capture fees, she said.
The government aims to enact an extra budget during the ongoing extraordinary parliamentary session set to end on Dec. 17.
Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told the meeting that it is "natural" for the country to discuss the pros and cons of possessing nuclear-powered submarines.
Takaichi declined to replace Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato, a member of her Liberal Democratic Party implicated in a slush fund scandal involving the ruling party. She said she has "no intention" to withdraw her own appointment.
On a call for holding talks between the ruling and opposition parties to strengthen regulations on political donations from companies and organisations, Takaichi said, "We'll first sort out our views within the ruling parties."
Takaichi said her cabinet has no plans to submit a draft constitutional amendment to parliament.
The prime minister said that she has no intention to promote the use of the Imperial Rescript on Education at educational sites. The Imperial rescript was the guiding principle of Japanese education before and during World War II.
She said that the government will submit a bill to require used solar power panels to be recycled in next year's ordinary parliamentary session.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]