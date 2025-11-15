Japan's ruling LDP marks 70th anniversary of founding

The LDP plans to approve at its next party convention, slated for next March, a new vision on the future of the country that would serve as new party guidelines.

Public approval ratings for the Japanese cabinet in media polls have jumped since LDP President Sanae Takaichi became the country's first female prime minister late last month. But the LDP has a long way to go to regain support.

The focal point going forward is whether the LDP will be able to seize this anniversary year as an opportunity to stage a comeback in the current tricky situation after the party has become a minority in both parliamentary chambers and changed its coalition partner.

On Saturday, the LDP stated the milestone.

Although it did not directly mention its political funds scandal, the party said, "We must reflect on the fact that we lost our sense of awareness as a ruling party holding the reins of the government and created a situation that undermined public trust."