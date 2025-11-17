Russia says its forces advance in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had taken Rivnopillya, which puts the southern town of Huliaipole in danger of being the target of Russian pincer movements. It said Russian forces had also taken Mala Tokmachka, just 9 km (6 miles) from Orikhiv.

"It is difficult to overestimate the importance of this village for the defence of Orikhiv," said Yuri Podolyaka, one of Russia's top war bloggers, adding that Mala Tokmachka was essentially "the gateway to Orikhiv".

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Ukraine's top general said last week that fighting had worsened on parts of the Zaporizhzhia front, including around the town of Huliaipole. Separately last week, Kyiv's military said its troops had fallen back from several villages in the area.