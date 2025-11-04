US leads global gold reserves, China and Russia increase holdings to reduce dollar dependency

Here's a closer look at the gold reserve changes over the past five years:

1. United States (8,133 tons):

The US maintains its position as the leader in gold reserves, with no change in its holdings over the last five years. This stability reflects the country's financial security and its role as a financial "safeguard" for the world's largest economy.

2. Germany (3,350 tons):

Although Germany holds a significant amount of gold, its reserves decreased by 13 tons over the past five years. This could indicate a shift towards other investment instruments, rather than a focus on gold as a primary reserve asset.

3. Russia (2,330 tons):

Russia has significantly increased its gold reserves, adding 30 tons in the last five years. This growth suggests an effort to reduce dependence on the US dollar and other foreign currencies, enhancing financial stability amid economic volatility.

4. China (2,299 tons):

China has shown a notable increase in its gold reserves, with a rise of 351 tons over the past five years. This is part of China's strategy to strengthen its financial security and reduce reliance on the US dollar, enhancing confidence in its domestic investments.

5. Italy (2,452 tons):

Italy holds a substantial amount of gold but has not altered its reserves in the last five years. This could indicate a strategy of maintaining stable gold reserves amidst uncertain global economic conditions.