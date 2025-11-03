Global gold fever continues as central banks hoard; Thai imports surge over 207 tonnes in 9 months

The global gold market remains on an upward trajectory as investors and central banks worldwide flock to the metal as a “safe-haven asset” amid economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), global gold demand in the third quarter of 2025 soared to 1,313 tonnes – the highest level on record – in both value and trend terms.

Central banks have significantly expanded their gold reserves, underscoring the shift from viewing gold merely as jewellery or a precious metal to recognising it as a key element of their strategic holdings against crises.

Thai gold imports up 42 % y-o-y

In Thailand, both imports and domestic investment interest in gold have surged in tandem with global demand. Data compiled by the Commerce Ministry’s ICT Centre and the Customs Department show that, during the first nine months of 2025 (January–September), the country imported 207,937 kilograms (207.93 tonnes) of gold – up from 146,580 kilograms (146.58 tonnes) in the same period last year.

The import value rose 18.48 % to 462.72 billion baht from 390.55 billion baht in 2024.