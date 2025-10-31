Gold tops US$4,000 again after Fed rate cut and trade deal doubts

Gold prices climbed nearly 2% on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates, while investors grew cautious over the uncertain outlook of a US–China trade deal.

Spot gold advanced 1.9% to US$4,003.62 per ounce by 1.39pm ET (1739 GMT), and December gold futures inched up 0.4% to US$4,015.9 per ounce.

US President Donald Trump announced he would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports to 47% from 57% in return for Beijing’s commitments to resume purchases of American soybeans, restore rare earth exports, and crack down on illicit fentanyl trade.