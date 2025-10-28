Gold price falls below US$4,000 as US-China trade optimism weakens safe-haven demand

Gold prices fell below US$4,000 per ounce on Monday (October 27), as signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations reduced investor demand for safe-haven assets. Traders are now closely watching for the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later this week.

According to Reuters, spot gold plunged 2.7% to US$4,002.29 per ounce at 1:45pm Eastern Time (17:45 GMT), after briefly dropping to US$3,970.81 earlier in the session — its lowest level since 10 October.

“The prospect of a US-China trade deal suggests diminishing demand for safe-haven assets such as gold,” said David Meger, Director of Metals Trading at High Ridge Futures.

Gold had surged to an all-time high of US$4,381.21 per ounce on 20 October, but fell 3.2% last week as tensions between the world’s two largest economies began to ease. Negotiators from both sides reportedly finalised a framework agreement on Sunday to suspend planned US tariff hikes and delay China’s export controls on rare earth minerals.