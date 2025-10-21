Gold surges past $4,300 an ounce amid Fed rate cut bets and US-China trade uncertainty

Gold prices surged sharply above $4,300 per ounce on Monday (October 20), approaching all-time highs, driven by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further and by ongoing demand for safe-haven assets. Investors are also closely watching the upcoming US-China trade negotiations and the release of US inflation data later this week.

Spot gold jumped 2.3% to $4,346.39 per ounce at 13:47 Eastern Time (17:46 GMT), while US December gold futures closed up 3.5% at $4,359.40 per ounce. Gold reached a record high of $4,378.69 per ounce on Friday, before closing down 1.8%—the largest drop since mid-May—after remarks from US President Donald Trump eased concerns over US-China trade tensions.

Jeffrey Christian, Managing Partner at CPM Group, said that political and economic worries were pushing prices higher after heavy selling on Friday. He predicts that gold could continue rising in the coming weeks and months, potentially reaching $4,500 per ounce in the near term.