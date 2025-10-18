Illegal gold mining devastates 875,000 rai of Peru’s Amazon rainforest

According to reports from the Monitoring of the Andes Amazon Program (MAAP) and Conservación Amazónica, a partner organisation in Peru, illegal gold mining has destroyed more than 875,000 rai of rainforest in Peru’s Amazon and continues to intensify, attracting foreign armed groups following record-high gold prices.

Since 1984, around 1,400 sq km of Peruvian rainforest has been cleared for mining. The activity is rapidly spreading nationwide, contaminating waterways as sluice boxes used in gold extraction release toxic mercury into the environment.

High-resolution aerial imagery has allowed MAAP to map excavation areas alongside deforestation for the first time, identifying miners and showing that the environmental crisis is moving northwards through Peru.

Gold prices have surged past US$4,000 due to growing global concerns over financial instability. Indigenous groups have warned that armed groups are increasingly destroying forests and polluting rivers in pursuit of precious gold, turning once-dense green rainforest into barren land, with grey soil and stagnant green pools.

Mercury accumulation in fish has serious consequences for local populations, causing neurological and developmental impairments, including congenital disabilities and learning delays, particularly in riverside communities in the Loreto region, where mercury levels average nearly four times above WHO recommendations.