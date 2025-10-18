Gold falls sharply from record high as Trump softens stance on China

Reuters reported that gold prices fell more than 2% on Friday (October 17, 2025) after hitting a record high above US$4,300 per ounce, pressured by a stronger US dollar and comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting that imposing tariffs on China on a “full scale” would be unsustainable.

Spot gold dropped 2.6% to US$4,211.48 an ounce at 1:38 p.m. Eastern Time (17:38 GMT) after earlier reaching an all-time high of US$4,378.69. The precious metal had surged past US$4,300 an ounce for the first time on Thursday and was still on track for a weekly gain of around 4.8%.

US gold futures for December delivery settled down 2.1% at US$4,213.30.

The US dollar index rose 0.1%, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Earlier in the session, gold had been heading for its largest temporary weekly rise since September 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered the global financial crisis.

“I think Trump’s more conciliatory tone since the initial announcement of the 100% import tariff has helped ease tensions in this highly traded asset,” said independent metals trader Tai Wong.

On Friday, Trump also confirmed plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, helping to calm market concerns over an escalating trade dispute between the two nations.