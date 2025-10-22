Gold Suffers Biggest Drop in Five Years as Safe-Haven Appeal Fades

Gold prices suffered their sharpest one-day drop in five years on Tuesday, plummeting from a recent record high as safe-haven demand evaporated on signs of easing political and trade tensions.

The decline was primarily attributed to investor profit-taking following a period of intense buying, driven by reduced anxiety over the potential for a US government shutdown and renewed optimism regarding US-China trade negotiations.

Spot gold tumbled sharply by 5.5% to hit a one-week low of $4,115.26 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time (5:45 p.m. GMT).

This marks the steepest single-day percentage fall for the metal since August 2020. The price earlier this week had soared to an all-time record of $4,381.21.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery closed 5.7% lower at $4,109.10 per ounce.

The precious metal had surged about 60% this year, largely on the back of global geopolitical and economic uncertainty, expectations for US interest rate cuts, and robust central bank purchases.