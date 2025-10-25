Gold prices surge globally: Exploring the factors behind the rise and market drivers

Gold prices in the global market are determined by both the "spot price" and "futures price," which are influenced by economic, political, and central bank policies worldwide. Analysts predict that in 2026, gold prices could range from $2,850 to $4,250 per ounce amidst global economic volatility and geopolitical tensions.



So, who decides the value of gold? How are gold prices determined? Gold can be priced in various forms, as it is an asset that can be traded in multiple ways. The main prices that investors should know are the "spot price" and "futures price."



Spot Price (Spot Price)

The spot price refers to the "current market price per ounce" for raw gold bars, sometimes called "spot gold." Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) typically reference and move according to the spot price.



The spot price is often lower than what buyers would pay when purchasing gold bars, coins, or jewellery, as retail prices include a "gold premium," which covers refining costs, marketing, retailer expenses, and profit. Therefore, the spot price is akin to the "wholesale price," while the retail price is the spot price plus the gold premium.



Futures Price (Gold Futures)

The futures price refers to a contract that agrees to buy or sell gold at a predetermined price on a specified future date. These contracts are traded on exchanges and are more liquid than holding physical gold. Settlement can occur when the contract expires or earlier, either through cash settlement or the delivery of physical gold to the buyer.



Cash settlement refers to settling the contract’s profit or loss in cash, while delivery means the seller physically delivers gold to the buyer at the agreed price.