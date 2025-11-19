Fire burns over 170 buildings, Kills 1 in Oita

The victim, whose sex is unknown, was found in cardiopulmonary arrest and later pronounced dead, according to Oita prefectural officials and other sources.

A man in his 70s is reported missing at the scene. A woman in her 50s was slightly injured.

The Oita prefectural and city governments have set up emergency response headquarters. On Wednesday, Oita Governor Kiichiro Sato requested a Ground Self-Defence Force disaster deployment.