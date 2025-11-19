Fire burns over 170 buildings, Kills 1 in Oita

The victim, whose sex is unknown, was found in cardiopulmonary arrest and later pronounced dead, according to Oita prefectural officials and other sources.
A man in his 70s is reported missing at the scene. A woman in her 50s was slightly injured.
The Oita prefectural and city governments have set up emergency response headquarters. On Wednesday, Oita Governor Kiichiro Sato requested a Ground Self-Defence Force disaster deployment.
In Tokyo, the central government established a liaison office under the crisis management centre at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the fire broke out at around 5.45 pm about 25 kilometres east of the city centre. More than 20 fire engines from the city and neighbouring municipalities were dispatched to the scene.
A total of 188 people from 125 households temporarily took shelter at an evacuation centre set up by the city. As of 7 am on Wednesday, 170 people from 110 households remained there.
According to the Oita Meteorological Office, a strong wind advisory was in effect in the city on Tuesday evening. A maximum instantaneous wind speed of 11.9 metres per second was recorded shortly after 7 pm.
