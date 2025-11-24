G20 split as South Africa pushes through declaration over US objections

South Africa announced that the text had been finalised without US participation and could not be reopened, highlighting deep strains between Pretoria and the administration of US President Donald Trump, which refused to attend the meeting. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said negotiators had spent the year working toward the agreement and concluded an “intense” final week of talks.

The White House reacted sharply, claiming Ramaphosa had undermined G20 norms by refusing to oversee a standard handover process and by insisting on issuing a declaration Washington had repeatedly opposed. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said South Africa had “weaponised” its presidency, and that Trump intended to “restore legitimacy” to the group when the United States takes over the rotating presidency next year.

Ramaphosa insisted there had been “overwhelming consensus” to adopt the document. But South African officials revealed that Argentina, led by far-right president and Trump ally Javier Milei, abruptly withdrew from the final negotiations moments before adoption. Argentina’s Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said Buenos Aires could not support the document’s references to geopolitical issues, particularly its brief mention of the Middle East conflict, which he argued failed to reflect its complexity.