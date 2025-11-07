South Africa’s G20 Summit 2025: The quest for a stable new world order amidst deepening global tensions

The country assumed its Presidency after taking over from Brazil on the 1st of December 2024, the first African country to host this auspicious event and the 5th BRICS member to do so after Brazil, Russia, China and India have had their chances. South Africa took over the G20, when multilateralism is under tremendous pressure and a rules-based global order is under serious threat.

The central role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs is being tested and, at worst, undermined by some amongst us, 80 years later. The United States' dominance is declining, and consequently, it is abandoning its global role, negatively impacting the global system it was central in creating.

But multilateralism is unlikely to collapse, despite the increasing global uncertainties.

The sheer heft of the G20, which represents approximately 85% of the world’s GDP, more than 75% of the world’s trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population, makes it a significant and influential bloc.

The African Union became a full member of the G20 in 2023, during India’s G20 Presidency, following South Africa’s lobbying and India’s support. South Africa’s Presidency is building on the successes of the three presidencies led by the Global South, Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024.

This is a unique opportunity for South Africa to champion the aspirations of emerging economies, including the African continent.

To tackle the global polycrisis, South Africa has embraced the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability for its G20 Presidency.