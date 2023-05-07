Mixed reactions from Nigeria and South Africa as King Charles is crowned
King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday raised mixed sentiments amongst Africans, with few loving the pomp and pageantry while others tagged it ‘’wasteful and of no relevance’’.
On the streets of Nigeria, government worker Ortwer Dam, is unimpressed. “Charles’ coronation does not matter much to me because I don’t feel the significance…so it’s just nothing to me.’’
On Saturday, Milnerton Playhouse in Cape Town, South Africa, hosted a British Beer and Bangers market day to celebrate the king’s coronation.
The theme was ‘’Everything British’’ and they sold British-themed cakes, food and drinks while following the proceedings of the coronation on a theatre screen.
At another Waterfront location also in Cape Town, they had a public screening where a small public crowd gathered to follow the proceedings.
King Charles, 74, is succeeding his mother who died last September, his second wife Camilla, 75, was also crowned queen.
Outside the UK, the monarch is also the Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.
Reuters