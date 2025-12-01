Thai group wants Japan to punish customers of prostitutes

When they tried to reject the instruction, sums of 80,000 to 90,000 baht were demanded. After the foundation paid the money, the two were released. Due to remorse for having prostituted themselves, the victims did not make reports to the police.

In many cases, those women had applied for jobs through social media advertising, posted by brokers, for massage therapist work abroad. Some offers promise as much as 500,000 baht for 10 months' work. But they end up being forced to prostitute themselves after the broker's side claims that rejecting this would be a breach of contract.

In 1996, Thailand established a new law to impose strict punishments for the customer's side, in addition to the seller's side, over prostitution.

According to Thai police, those who arrange children for prostitution face up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment. Paying minors aged 15-17 for sex is punishable by 10 years in prison.

Pavena played a major role in enacting the new law as a lower house lawmaker. The new law also includes economic and mental support to those who have been deceived and forced into prostitution.

Since the new law entered into force, the situation has been gradually improving, Pavena said. Legislative revisions that punish the customer's side should be supported in Japan as well, she said.