Japan to Set Up Social Security Reform Council in January: Takaichi

Takaichi spoke in Ise, Mie Prefecture, after visiting Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in the central Japanese city.
Although the prime minister proposed the establishment of the national council in her policy speech at plenary meetings of both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, last October, the proposal has not gained the opposition's consent.
Takaichi explained that the council would play an important role in helping "to mitigate burdens on low and middle-income households and improve their take-home pay."
"We want to reach conclusions regarding issues, including the design of a refundable tax credit system, through discussions that transcend the boundaries between the ruling and opposition parties and gather the wisdom of experts."
Given the current situation of the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party remaining in a minority in the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, Takaichi, also president of the LDP, said, "We will base our actions on the coalition agreement with the JIP and then seek cooperation from opposition parties, starting with the Democratic Party for the People." This year's ordinary session of the Diet begins on January 23.
Takaichi was cautious when asked about the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, for a snap election. "It's important that the public feels the impact of our measures to combat inflation," she said. "We're working hard to address problems in front of us."
On a bill for a reduction in the number of Lower House seats, Takaichi said, "It's important for each party and parliamentary group to hold thorough discussions," expressing hopes for a swift decision on the bill.
Regarding the recent US strikes on Venezuela, Takaichi refrained from commenting in detail but said, "While taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, we will continue making diplomatic efforts to help restore democracy and stabilise the situation in Venezuela."
On Japan-China relations, which have deteriorated following Takaichi's parliamentary remark last November regarding a possible Taiwan contingency, she said, "It's crucial to maintain communication because there are pending matters and issues," indicating her intention to continue seeking dialogue between the countries' leaders.
During her visit to Ise Jingu earlier in the day, Takaichi brought a portrait of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to honour his legacy.
"I wanted to bring him to Ise Jingu again," Takaichi, who calls herself the successor of Abe, told the press conference. "I wanted to express my feelings of gratitude: 'I was able to come here with you.'"
