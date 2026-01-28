BOJ's December Rate Hike Reflected Concerns over Weak Yen

A member of the central bank's Policy Board said at the December 18-19 meeting that Japan's inflation-adjusted real policy interest rate was "by far at the lowest level globally," according to the minutes.

The official said that it was appropriate for the BOJ to adjust the degree of monetary accommodation, "considering the impact such a low real policy interest rate had on prices through foreign exchange markets."

At the meeting, the board voted unanimously to raise the policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.75 per cent, a 30-year high.