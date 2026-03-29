Thai-British actress lands Pansy role in Harry Potter series

Thai fans have reason to celebrate after HarryPotter.com, the official Wizarding World website, announced that Laila Barwick has been cast as Pansy Parkinson in HBO’s new Harry Potter television series.

The official casting update lists her among the new Hogwarts students and identifies Pansy as a friend of Draco Malfoy.

Barwick also confirmed the news on Instagram via her account, @laila.barwick, saying she felt “incredibly lucky” to have been cast and was excited to join Slytherin.