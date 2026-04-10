US revises fourth-quarter GDP down to 0.5% in third estimate

Government data released on Thursday (April 9) pointed to a weaker finish to last year for the US economy than earlier estimated, after lower business investment, including inventory accumulation, led to a fresh downgrade in fourth-quarter growth, even as corporate profits jumped sharply.

In its third estimate, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said gross domestic product expanded at an annualised rate of 0.5% in the October-December quarter. That was down from the previously reported 0.7% pace, while the advance estimate had put growth at 1.4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the fourth-quarter GDP figure to remain unrevised at 0.7%. Instead, the latest adjustment reflected weaker business spending on intellectual products as well as inventories.