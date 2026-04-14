Japan's Takaichi, Oman's sultan seek Hormuz de-escalation

The Japanese leader also expressed gratitude for Oman's efforts to protect Japanese nationals. Speaking to reporters after the call, she indicated that Japan will consider reconstruction support for Oman, which suffered human and material losses from the conflict.

The Omani sultan noted the importance of resolving the situation through diplomacy, and expressed his willingness to cooperate with Japan and other countries to stabilise the situation and restore safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi has also held telephone talks with the leaders of other relevant countries, including Iran and Pakistan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]