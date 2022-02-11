SC Asset invades Metaverse world, lays out 100-billion baht revenue plan

Company chief executive officer Nuttaphong Kunakornwong spoke to the media through the avatar to reveal the road map for achieving total revenue of around 100 billion baht over the next four years.

SC and its group companies have 78 development projects for sale, worth 69 billion baht, with a horizontal and high-rise ratio of 70:30. They also have a 11.5-billion baht budget to invest in new land plots this year to support continued growth through 2025.