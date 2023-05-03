From SaaS to AI-as-a-Service Business Model: Embracing to Unlock New Competitive Advantage

With the most promising new trends of AI in the world of business and the rise of AI-as-a-Service allow companies to tap into the power of artificial intelligence (AI) like never before.

As businesses look for ways to stay ahead of the competition and unlock new competitive advantages, many are turning to AI as a key enabler to succeed in business.

However, implementing AI can be a complex and resource-intensive process, which is why many businesses are now turning to AI-as-a-Service solutions without having to invest in costly in-house technology and expertise like many businesses have used SaaS before.

For example, Adobe, one of the largest software companies in the world, in 2012 transformed its business model from selling packaged creative software such as PDF, Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, to cloud subscriptions by providing the SaaS. Later, in March 2023 Adobe unveiled Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models coming to Adobe products.

“With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered ‘creative ingredients’ directly into customers’ workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy.”, said David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media Business, Adobe.