Creativity that Drives Businesses Forward: Cannes Lions 2023 Winners in AI and Business Transformation

In this article, I would like to highlight the Cannes Lions 2023 Winners in AI and Business Transformation which were the topics referred to across the event.

How AI can help deliver business growth and enhance creativity In a fantastic collaboration, Cadbury and Ogilvy India teamed up to support small businesses in India using the power of machine learning. They brought on board the renowned Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as "King Khan," "The Baadshah of Bollywood," and "The King of Bollywood," to create data-driven advertisements for Cadbury and numerous local businesses.

This extraordinary partnership blended the charm of a global superstar with advanced technology, transforming the advertising scene and empowering small enterprises across the country. Thanks to this innovative approach, Cadbury and Shah Rukh Khan became the dynamic duo that helped bring attention and success to countless local businesses.