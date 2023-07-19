Creativity that Drives Businesses Forward: Cannes Lions 2023 Winners in AI and Business Transformation
For 2023, the Cannes Lions Awards consists of nine tracks encompassing 30 specialist awards with a new Entertainment Lion for Gaming, as well as a focus on DE&I (Diversity, equity, and inclusion), Sustainability and Impact. The Awards were announced during the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from 19-23 June 2023 in Cannes, France.
In this article, I would like to highlight the Cannes Lions 2023 Winners in AI and Business Transformation which were the topics referred to across the event.
How AI can help deliver business growth and enhance creativityIn a fantastic collaboration, Cadbury and Ogilvy India teamed up to support small businesses in India using the power of machine learning. They brought on board the renowned Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, also known as "King Khan," "The Baadshah of Bollywood," and "The King of Bollywood," to create data-driven advertisements for Cadbury and numerous local businesses.
This extraordinary partnership blended the charm of a global superstar with advanced technology, transforming the advertising scene and empowering small enterprises across the country. Thanks to this innovative approach, Cadbury and Shah Rukh Khan became the dynamic duo that helped bring attention and success to countless local businesses.
Strengthen Your Strategy and Win New Customers: Renault’s Airbnb for plugs
Renault faced a challenge in France where there were only 80,000 charging stations for 1 million electric cars, causing concerns about driving range and making it difficult for people to switch to electric vehicles.
To solve this problem, Renault came up with an innovative solution called the Renault Plug Inn app. It connects electric car owners with individuals who have home chargers, allowing drivers to find and book charging spots wherever and whenever they need them.
The "Airbnb for Plug" concept quickly gained popularity, attracting 16,000 users in just two weeks and receiving significant media attention. Renault aims to create the largest charging network in Europe, to provide 480,000 charging spots in France, and planning to expand the service to other European countries in the future.
The winners in the Creative Business Transformation LionsRenault’s Plug-Inn and other winners represent the important role of creativity and the new approaches in generating transformative change and driving growth toward digital disruption.
These are some demonstrations of how we can invest for change in new ways of working to future-proof businesses, interacting with customers or customer experiences, and re-designing operating models to drive results meanwhile building the impact of sustainable growth.
What’s your new digital transformation plan for driving businesses forward with AI and creativity?