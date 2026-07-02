Thailand turns carbon into currency with Bangkok’s e-bus breakthrough

In Bangkok, the future of green finance is no longer abstract. It arrives quietly at the charging port, rolls through traffic in electric blue, and carries commuters through the capital while converting cleaner air into a tradable climate asset.

Thailand’s Bangkok E-Bus Programme has crossed a symbolic carbon rubicon. On April 2, 2026, Thailand and Switzerland approved new issuances and transfers of 49,717 Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes, or ITMOs, from the programme under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. The credits were generated from electric buses deployed by Energy Absolute PCL between January 2023 and December 2024, and recorded in the Swiss Emissions Trading Registry.

For Thailand, this is more than a climate transaction. It is proof that smart infrastructure can become an “atmospheric asset” — a new green currency backed by measurable reductions in emissions. The Bangkok E-Bus Programme was earlier recognised by Switzerland and Thailand as the first authorised Article 6 programme in Asia and the second worldwide, with the KliK Foundation’s purchase of ITMOs helping make the shift from combustion-engine buses to electric public transport financially viable.