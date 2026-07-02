In Bangkok, the future of green finance is no longer abstract. It arrives quietly at the charging port, rolls through traffic in electric blue, and carries commuters through the capital while converting cleaner air into a tradable climate asset.
Thailand’s Bangkok E-Bus Programme has crossed a symbolic carbon rubicon. On April 2, 2026, Thailand and Switzerland approved new issuances and transfers of 49,717 Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes, or ITMOs, from the programme under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. The credits were generated from electric buses deployed by Energy Absolute PCL between January 2023 and December 2024, and recorded in the Swiss Emissions Trading Registry.
For Thailand, this is more than a climate transaction. It is proof that smart infrastructure can become an “atmospheric asset” — a new green currency backed by measurable reductions in emissions. The Bangkok E-Bus Programme was earlier recognised by Switzerland and Thailand as the first authorised Article 6 programme in Asia and the second worldwide, with the KliK Foundation’s purchase of ITMOs helping make the shift from combustion-engine buses to electric public transport financially viable.
What makes the Thai model compelling is its emphasis on integrity. The latest ITMO transfer followed verification by an independent third party, while Thailand committed to corresponding adjustments to prevent double counting. A 2% deduction for overall mitigation also ensures that part of the climate benefit is cancelled rather than used as an offset.
That combination — cleaner mobility, verified carbon accounting and bilateral trust — gives Bangkok a story with global resonance. More than 2,000 electric buses are now counted under the programme, turning daily urban journeys into a living demonstration of frictionless decarbonisation.
The trend extends beyond buses. Thailand’s electric-mobility ecosystem includes MINE BUS and MINE SMART FERRY, both manufactured by Energy Absolute subsidiaries and described by ENTEC as Thai-designed, Thai-developed and Thai-made innovations already serving Bangkok’s public.
EA’s broader clean-energy portfolio also spans biodiesel, green diesel, phase-change materials, renewable power, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles and charging services, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its sustainability roadmap includes Rayong-based sustainable aviation fuel ambitions, ISCC-certified green diesel and PCM, as well as next-generation solar maintenance ideas that point towards higher yields from cleaner assets.
The message from Bangkok is clear: Thailand is not merely joining the carbon-credit economy. It is helping design it — with buses, boats, batteries and biofuels becoming instruments of a greener, more bankable future.