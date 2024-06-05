Net zero path to sustainable IT

As ICT-related energy consumption continues to skyrocket, those obligations will continue to grow in importance. When organisations began their digital business journey in the early 2010s, ICT only accounted for 0.1% of global energy requirements, according to the Semiconductor Research Organisation (SRC) and International Energy Agency. By 2030, it will account for 6.4% due to the rapid growth in AI, devices, data, chips and sensors, and many other reasons.

The environmental impact is often overlooked in digital transformation strategies. Yet, sustainable IT is critical for organisations to achieve their net zero goals by reducing harmful GHG emissions, water, waste and biodiversity impact.

A roadmap for sustainable IT is needed to help infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders meet their organisation’s sustainability goals. They won’t be able to achieve net zero in the 2020s, but technologies that are currently in R&D will help accelerate progress in the 2030s.

The task for organisations is to “bend the curve” down to achieve environmental sustainability goals. That is, they need to reduce IT-related GHG, even as IT-related GHG is still growing.

Estimating a baseline for IT GHG emissions and GHG emissions growth is a good place to start. Then, I&O leaders should build pathways to sustainable IT that include data centres, the cloud and the digital workplace, as well as a plan to influence sustainable decisions for data and software.