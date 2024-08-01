EPR law on packaging recycling poses a challenge for Thai exporters

As all sectors are now actively promoting EPR, over 100 organisations pledged their cooperation at the Sustainability Expo 2023. Four partner organisations — PPP Plastics, PRO Thailand Network, Aluminium Closed Loop Packaging System (Al Loop), and TIPMSE PackBack — along with major collectors like TBR and SCGP, have projects supporting the practical implementation of EPR mechanisms.

The goal of establishing PROVE (Producer Responsibility Organisation Voluntary Effort) as a model for packaging management to reduce the private sector under EPR is another critical plan TIPMSE is pushing. This involves piloting the development of a PRO (Producer Responsibility Organisation) mechanism to represent businesses in managing sustainable packaging under the new EPR law. The private sector plans to jointly establish the PROVE organisation to trial voluntary EPR operations for collecting used packaging, learn from the experience, and propose suitable contexts to the government. PROVE aims to officially launch at the Sustainability Expo 2024 in October.

The draft EPR law outlines two sustainable packaging approaches: Individual Producer Responsibility (IPR) and a collective central organisation called PRO. Most businesses, through consultations, favour establishing a joint PRO rather than individual management.

"We believe the private sector can collaborate to manage packaging but need government support in areas like legislation and municipal engagement to ensure household waste sorting. Environmental management is not solely the responsibility of any one party but requires participation from the private sector, civil society, and the public," said Thongchai.

In the past, seven major private companies in Thailand formed the PRO-Thailand Network, pioneering the management of three types of used packaging: PET bottles, beverage cartons, and snack bags. Additionally, the Aluminum Loop manages aluminum, and PPP Plastic handles plastics. The challenge now is to expand packaging types and integrate these efforts into a single PRO to comprehensively manage packaging.

Before the EPR law is enacted in 2027, the challenge is to educate and prepare all stakeholders, including businesses and all involved in the value chain, such as consumers and local governments. TIPMSE is continuously organising activities to ensure readiness.