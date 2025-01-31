Vantara reintroduces 41 extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaws in Brazil

This initiative marks a crucial effort to revive a species declared extinct in the wild in 2000.

Vantara, known for its commitment to wildlife protection, played a major role in this reintroduction by providing expertise and resources. This project builds on the foundation’s previous efforts, including a 2022 release that resulted in the first wild-born Spix’s Macaw chicks in over two decades. The recent transfer involved carefully selecting 23 females, 15 males, and 3 unsexed juvenile birds from ACTP’s breeding centre in Germany and relocating them to Bahia, Brazil, where they are now adapting to their natural habitat.