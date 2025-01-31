Vantara reintroduces 41 extinct-in-the-wild Spix’s Macaws in Brazil

This initiative marks a crucial effort to revive a species declared extinct in the wild in 2000.
Vantara, known for its commitment to wildlife protection, played a major role in this reintroduction by providing expertise and resources. This project builds on the foundation’s previous efforts, including a 2022 release that resulted in the first wild-born Spix’s Macaw chicks in over two decades. The recent transfer involved carefully selecting 23 females, 15 males, and 3 unsexed juvenile birds from ACTP’s breeding centre in Germany and relocating them to Bahia, Brazil, where they are now adapting to their natural habitat.
Martin Guth, founder of ACTP, deeply appreciated Anant Ambani and Vantara’s vital role in Spix’s Macaw Reintroduction Project. He highlighted Vantara’s generous financial support and invaluable expertise for successfully breeding this species that was already once extinct in the wild. Guth praised Vantara’s unwavering commitment to biodiversity restoration and endangered species protection, emphasizing their passion, resources, and collaborative approach as key factors in the project’s success. He noted that this partnership demonstrates the power of a shared vision and hopes it will inspire conservation efforts worldwide. Looking ahead, ACTP remains eager to continue working with Vantara to protect and revive endangered species.
With Anant Ambani’s vision, Vantara continues to drive conservation efforts, ensuring the survival of endangered species through strategic partnerships and sustainable wildlife conservation programs.