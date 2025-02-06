Unite to cut carbon emissions with innovative waste management

Apisak said, “We are pleased and honoured to collaborate with CPF. This partnership allows us to move towards our shared goals of enhancing operational efficiency, driving environmental responsibility, and supporting global food security through sustainable business practices.”

Cynderella Carlynda Galimpin, Head of Animal Health for Regional Operating Unit ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Singapore PTE. Ltd. said that “Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is committed to long-term responsibility and sustainable development. We recognize the critical importance of collaboration in developing environmentally friendly products. Our partnership with CPF demonstrates the commitment of both companies to expanding cooperation across various areas to tackle environmental challenges that have a significant impact on animal health, human well-being, and the planet as a whole.”



The collaboration between CPF and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health represents a shared commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting environmentally friendly practices in the animal health and feed industry. The initiative involves categorizing and processing used packaging from poultry farm immunization products into Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). In 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim received certification from TÜV Rheinland, a prestigious international certification for the environmental impact of pharmaceutical packaging innovation. The advanced packaging technology has been shown to reduce environmental impact when compared to traditional glass vials throughout the product’s lifecycle, from production and transportation to storage and waste management.