Earth Hour 2025: Bangkok to go dark at 5 landmarks, March 22

What is Earth Hour?
Earth Hour, or the "One-Hour Lights Off" initiative, is a global environmental campaign organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
The primary objective is to encourage individuals, businesses, and landmarks worldwide to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour. This symbolic action raises awareness about climate change and the importance of natural resource conservation.
Earth Hour began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, when over 2.2 million people and more than 2,100 businesses switched off their lights for one hour. The success of this movement led to its rapid expansion, turning it into a global event the following year.
Today, Earth Hour is the world’s largest environmental movement, with participation from over 190 countries and territories, including more than 18,000 iconic landmarks worldwide.
Thailand has actively participated in Earth Hour since 2008, with WWF Thailand collaborating with government agencies, private sectors, and civil society to promote public and organizational engagement in turning off unnecessary lights for one hour.
Each year, major landmarks in Thailand take part in this symbolic lights-off initiative, including:
Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn)
The Grand Palace
Democracy Monument
Sanam Luang
Rama VIII Bridge
Mahanakhon Building (King Power Mahanakhon)
Various leading shopping centers
In 2025, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has designated five key landmarks to participate in the symbolic lights-off event on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm:
The Grand Palace (Wat Phra Kaew)
Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn)
Rama VIII Bridge
Giant Swing (Sao Chingcha)
Golden Mount (Wat Saket Ratchaworamaha Vihara)
How Can the Public Participate in Earth Hour?
There are several ways individuals can take part in Earth Hour:
Turn Off Non-Essential Lights and Electrical Appliances
On the last Saturday of March from 8.30pm to 9.30pm (local time), you can participate by switching off unnecessary lights and electrical devices at home or in your workplace.
Host Activities During Earth Hour
Make the most of the hour by organizing activities such as:
Dining by candlelight
Playing acoustic music
Storytelling or discussions about environmental issues with family and friends
Share Your Experience on Social Media
Capture and share photos or videos of your Earth Hour activities using the official hashtag on social media. This helps inspire others to join and raises awareness on a larger scale.
Make a Commitment to the Planet
Go beyond the one-hour event by adopting sustainable habits in your daily life, such as:
Reducing single-use plastic
Conserving water and energy
Using public transportation or cycling instead of private cars
Choosing eco-friendly products
Reducing meat consumption and opting for sustainably sourced food
Supporting environmental and conservation organizations
Join Environmental Volunteer Programs
Get involved in initiatives such as:
Tree planting
Beach or public space clean-ups
Recycling projects
Educating communities about environmental conservation
By taking these actions, you can contribute to a healthier planet beyond just one hour!