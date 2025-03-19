Earth Hour 2025: Bangkok to go dark at 5 landmarks, March 22

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19, 2025

#EarthHour2025 Bangkok to lead with 5 key landmarks turning off lights for one hour on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8.30–9.30pm, Joining millions in 190+ countries worldwide.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour, or the "One-Hour Lights Off" initiative, is a global environmental campaign organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The primary objective is to encourage individuals, businesses, and landmarks worldwide to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour. This symbolic action raises awareness about climate change and the importance of natural resource conservation.

Earth Hour began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, when over 2.2 million people and more than 2,100 businesses switched off their lights for one hour. The success of this movement led to its rapid expansion, turning it into a global event the following year.

Today, Earth Hour is the world’s largest environmental movement, with participation from over 190 countries and territories, including more than 18,000 iconic landmarks worldwide.

Thailand has actively participated in Earth Hour since 2008, with WWF Thailand collaborating with government agencies, private sectors, and civil society to promote public and organizational engagement in turning off unnecessary lights for one hour.

Each year, major landmarks in Thailand take part in this symbolic lights-off initiative, including:

Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn)
The Grand Palace
Democracy Monument
Sanam Luang
Rama VIII Bridge
Mahanakhon Building (King Power Mahanakhon)
Various leading shopping centers

In 2025, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has designated five key landmarks to participate in the symbolic lights-off event on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm:

The Grand Palace (Wat Phra Kaew)
Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn)
Rama VIII Bridge
Giant Swing (Sao Chingcha)
Golden Mount (Wat Saket Ratchaworamaha Vihara)

How Can the Public Participate in Earth Hour?

There are several ways individuals can take part in Earth Hour:

Turn Off Non-Essential Lights and Electrical Appliances

On the last Saturday of March from 8.30pm to 9.30pm (local time), you can participate by switching off unnecessary lights and electrical devices at home or in your workplace.

Host Activities During Earth Hour

Make the most of the hour by organizing activities such as:

Dining by candlelight

Playing acoustic music

Storytelling or discussions about environmental issues with family and friends

Share Your Experience on Social Media

Capture and share photos or videos of your Earth Hour activities using the official hashtag on social media. This helps inspire others to join and raises awareness on a larger scale.

Make a Commitment to the Planet

Go beyond the one-hour event by adopting sustainable habits in your daily life, such as:

Reducing single-use plastic

Conserving water and energy

Using public transportation or cycling instead of private cars

Choosing eco-friendly products

Reducing meat consumption and opting for sustainably sourced food

Supporting environmental and conservation organizations

Join Environmental Volunteer Programs

Get involved in initiatives such as:

Tree planting

Beach or public space clean-ups

Recycling projects

Educating communities about environmental conservation

By taking these actions, you can contribute to a healthier planet beyond just one hour!

