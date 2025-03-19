Earth Hour 2025: Bangkok to go dark at 5 landmarks, March 22

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour, or the "One-Hour Lights Off" initiative, is a global environmental campaign organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The primary objective is to encourage individuals, businesses, and landmarks worldwide to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour. This symbolic action raises awareness about climate change and the importance of natural resource conservation.

Earth Hour began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, when over 2.2 million people and more than 2,100 businesses switched off their lights for one hour. The success of this movement led to its rapid expansion, turning it into a global event the following year.

Today, Earth Hour is the world’s largest environmental movement, with participation from over 190 countries and territories, including more than 18,000 iconic landmarks worldwide.

Thailand has actively participated in Earth Hour since 2008, with WWF Thailand collaborating with government agencies, private sectors, and civil society to promote public and organizational engagement in turning off unnecessary lights for one hour.