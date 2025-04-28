Green initiatives by hotels in the region

For example, there is a resort in Phuket, Thailand , that not only organises regular beach clean-ups but also promotes mangrove tree planting across the island. This is part of Outrigger Resort’s Ozone conservation programme, which aims to protect coral reefs while getting the local community involved in taking care of their coastal home.
In Cambodia, Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh has found a smart way to turn waste into something useful. The hotel recycles used cooking oil into biodiesel and soap, which are then donated to underprivileged communities.
Even leftover soap bars are cleaned, repurposed and then donated to people in need in other regions.
In Malaysia, The Ritz-Carlton Langkawi in Kedah is doing its part for the ocean with a unique sea cucumber reproduction project – the only one of its kind in the country.
Sea cucumbers are important to the local marine ecosystem and have been used for their medicinal properties for generations, but overfishing has put them at risk.
With help from a marine biologist, the resort cares for a handful of sea cucumbers each time and then releases them back into the Andaman Sea once they are ready.
Guests are welcome to learn more about the creatures from the marine biologist, as well as take part in their eventual release into the ocean.
In Sabah, YTL’s Gaya Island Resort has been actively involved in marine conservation for many years. The resort runs a turtle rescue and rehabilitation programme in partnership with the Sabah Wildlife Department. Injured turtles are nursed back to health before being released back into the sea.
The resort also works jointly with Reef Check Malaysia to restore coral reefs. Broken coral pieces are collected, nurtured in a nursery, and then reintroduced into the ocean around the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park cluster to help rebuild the reef ecosystem.
Additionally, the resort regularly holds conservation talks to raise awareness among guests and the local community.
Gisele Soo
The Star
Asia News Network