Green initiatives by hotels in the region

For example, there is a resort in Phuket, Thailand , that not only organises regular beach clean-ups but also promotes mangrove tree planting across the island. This is part of Outrigger Resort’s Ozone conservation programme, which aims to protect coral reefs while getting the local community involved in taking care of their coastal home.

In Cambodia, Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh has found a smart way to turn waste into something useful. The hotel recycles used cooking oil into biodiesel and soap, which are then donated to underprivileged communities.

Even leftover soap bars are cleaned, repurposed and then donated to people in need in other regions.