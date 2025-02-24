Tourism chiefs call for free-visa rethink

Tourism leaders in Thailand are urging the government to revise its free-visa policy, not by scrapping it altogether, but by shortening the permitted length of stay.
The call comes amid growing concerns about the behaviour of some foreign visitors and the impact on local communities.
Representatives of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and the Thai Hotels Association (THA) raised these concerns at their 21st annual joint meeting in Bangkok on Monday.
They argued that the current 60-day free-visa allowance for 93 countries is excessive and that a 30-day limit would be more appropriate.
ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn emphasised that abolishing the free-visa scheme was not the solution.
“Thailand still needs the revenue tourists bring, and the free-visa policy is a key attraction,” he said. However, he argued that the 60-day period was simply too long.
“In my experience, the average tourist stay is no more than 20 days, and at most 30 days. The 60-day period is therefore excessive.”
Sisdivachr also stressed the need for stricter law enforcement. He expressed dismay at reports of foreigners behaving inappropriately and exploiting legal loopholes.
“I’m pained to hear foreigners say they can do anything in Thailand as long as they have money,” he said. “I urge the authorities to enforce the law seriously, to love the country more than money.”
His views were echoed by THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, who said extended stays often did not benefit Thai hotels.
“Long-stay tourists tend to opt for apartments, condos and villas, not hotels,” he explained. THA statistics indicate that the average hotel stay is around 15 days, already in line with existing regulations. A reduced free-visa period, he suggested, could indirectly boost hotel occupancy.
Both presidents agreed that separate visa conditions should be in place for long-stay visitors.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has set an ambitious target of 38.31 million tourists in 2025, generating 3.5 trillion baht in revenue.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool acknowledged the concerns raised but urged a separation between the free-visa policy and issues of tourist behaviour.
“The free-visa policy creates demand, making it easier for people to visit Thailand,” she said. “But screening and security are paramount, and we are working with all relevant parties to improve this, especially the inspection and screening of tourists.”
Thapanee stressed that improved tourism safety was crucial for increasing supply and attracting more visitors, particularly high-spending luxury travellers. She highlighted the importance of upcoming events, collaborations with artists like Lisa of Blackpink, and the promotion of new routes from India and other emerging markets.
The TAT is also focusing on enhancing transportation links and service standards. Thapanee emphasised the need to upgrade supply chains to meet the anticipated increase in demand, including improved safety, accessibility, and service.
She reiterated the importance of the free-visa policy in attracting more tourists and TAT's focus on developing new travel routes from India and other emerging markets.