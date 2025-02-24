Tourism chiefs call for free-visa rethink

Tourism leaders in Thailand are urging the government to revise its free-visa policy, not by scrapping it altogether, but by shortening the permitted length of stay.

The call comes amid growing concerns about the behaviour of some foreign visitors and the impact on local communities.

Representatives of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and the Thai Hotels Association (THA) raised these concerns at their 21st annual joint meeting in Bangkok on Monday.

They argued that the current 60-day free-visa allowance for 93 countries is excessive and that a 30-day limit would be more appropriate.

ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn emphasised that abolishing the free-visa scheme was not the solution.

“Thailand still needs the revenue tourists bring, and the free-visa policy is a key attraction,” he said. However, he argued that the 60-day period was simply too long.

“In my experience, the average tourist stay is no more than 20 days, and at most 30 days. The 60-day period is therefore excessive.”

Sisdivachr also stressed the need for stricter law enforcement. He expressed dismay at reports of foreigners behaving inappropriately and exploiting legal loopholes.

