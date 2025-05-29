Community-based forest restoration, sowing the seeds for a sustainable future

Determined to protect his ancestral heritage and the customary rights of his community, Nasir has prepared himself for a long and challenging journey. In 2012, the Mukim Paloh community, led by Muhammad Nasir, sought assistance from JKMA to provide training on safeguarding their customary rights over their forests. Mukim Paloh consists of 12 villages under the jurisdiction of Padang Tiji Regency.

“Preserving customary forests isn’t just about protecting the trees; it’s about safeguarding our culture, traditions, and rights as an indigenous people,” said Nasir.

The training covered various aspects, including customary forest management, institutional strengthening, participatory mapping, legal capacity building, and climate change issues. Armed with this newfound knowledge, Nasir became even more determined to fight for his community’s rights.

Under his leadership, Nasir became a crucial link between the local community and the government. He actively mapped territories, established customary regulations, and tirelessly advocated for the recognition of customary forests. Supported by JKMA, Nasir often stood at the forefront of the struggle, directly engaging with policymakers.

Currently, Nasir leads training initiatives focused on economic utilisation and land protection—an effort that reflects his unwavering commitment not only to preserving the hard-won status of Mukim Paloh’s customary forests but also to empowering the local community. His dedication to protecting ancestral heritage is evident in his relentless fight for the recognition of Mukim Paloh’s customary forest status. Nasir successfully guided the community in establishing customary regulations and mapping their customary forest territories. With support from JKMA, he has carried out intensive advocacy efforts with policymakers, ensuring that the customary rights of Mukim Paloh’s people over their ancestral forests are safeguarded.

The recognition of Mukim Paloh’s customary forest was officially realised with the issuance of a Decree (SK) signed by the Minister of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) on September 7, 2023, affirming its status. This decree was later presented directly by President Joko Widodo on September 18, 2023, at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) in Jakarta, marking a significant milestone for the indigenous people of Mukim Paloh in their efforts to protect and preserve their customary forest.

This collaboration is not the only innovation being implemented. Aliansi Kolibri has also restored 22 hectares (137.5 rai) of degraded forest across six districts, involving more than six local organisations. Additionally, this community-based restoration model has sparked greater interest among local communities in planting native species, which also contributes to food security. A total of 2,584 seedlings have been planted to enhance food resilience, with an expected harvest time of at least 4-5 years after planting. The cultivated crops include avocado, durian, guava, oranges, cocoa, coconut, mango, pineapple, and many more.

"We hope the community-based restoration model developed by Aliansi Kolibri can serve as an example for other Southeast Asian countries to involve local communities so they too can directly benefit from these initiatives," said Saharuddin, Secretary of Aliansi Kolibri.