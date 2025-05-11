May 11: World Migratory Bird Day urges greener urban living

As urban expansion and human-made environments increase, they pose a serious threat to migratory birds—unless managed carefully. World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD), observed annually on May 11, serves as a global call to action, emphasising the urgent need to protect migratory birds and their habitats.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the challenges these birds face and inspire real-world solutions for their conservation.
Theme for 2025: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities & Communities
This year’s theme highlights the critical role urban areas can play as safe havens for migratory birds. It calls for bird-conscious urban planning, such as reducing pollution, preventing bird collisions with buildings, and preserving green spaces—efforts that support both biodiversity and healthier cities.
Why Are Migratory Birds Important?
Migratory birds are essential to ecosystems. They help control pests, pollinate plants, and disperse seeds. In fact, over 90% of forest plant species rely on birds for seed dispersal. Yet these birds face numerous threats, including habitat loss, climate change, and illegal hunting. For example, in Lebanon alone, an estimated 2.6 million migratory birds are illegally killed each year.
The Migration Journey: Flyways
Migratory birds travel thousands of kilometres across continents via defined routes known as flyways. One of the most crucial is the East Asia–Australasia Flyway, stretching from Russia’s Taymyr Peninsula to Australia and New Zealand. More than 50 million waterbirds from over 250 populations rely on this corridor, using stopover sites for feeding and resting, habitats that are vital for their survival.
Alarming Declines in Bird Populations
Migratory bird numbers are declining globally at an alarming rate due to habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and human activity. Key examples include:
North America: Since 1970, the continent has lost nearly 3 billion birds.
India: At the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the 2024 Asian Waterbird Census reported a 50% decline in migratory birds—from 9,143 in 2022 to just 3,380 in 2024—due to climate change, pollution, and poor wetland management.
Chitwan, Nepal: The number of migratory waterbird species declined from 54 to 49 within a year, largely due to pollution and habitat degradation.
Southeast Asia: Species like the Marsh Sandpiper are declining sharply due to habitat loss, pollution, and hunting.
East Asia–Australasia Flyway: Studies show a 42% decrease in waterbird species along this route, with some populations dropping by up to 80% over recent decades.
Global Efforts to Protect Migratory Birds
As migratory birds face growing threats, international cooperation plays a crucial role in their protection and the conservation of their habitats. Several global and regional initiatives have been established to address these challenges through collaborative action.
Convention on Migratory Species (CMS)
CMS is a key environmental treaty under the United Nations, dedicated to the conservation and sustainable management of migratory wildlife and their habitats. Since entering into force in 1979, CMS has grown to include 133 member parties from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, working together to address the decline of migratory species across borders.
Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA)
The AEWA is an intergovernmental treaty focused on protecting over 255 species of migratory waterbirds that depend on wetlands across Africa and Eurasia. With 84 member states (including the European Union), the agreement spans 119 countries and emphasises international cooperation in conserving critical flyways and wetland habitats.
Environment for the Americas (EFTA)
EFTA connects people with nature—especially in the Americas—through education, outreach, and research. It coordinates World Migratory Bird Day activities to raise public awareness and promote conservation action. EFTA also supports the development of internship programs for young researchers and conservationists, empowering the next generation to engage in wildlife protection. The organisation prioritises cross-border cooperation to enhance regional conservation efforts for migratory birds.
East Asian–Australasian Flyway Partnership (EAAFP)
Established in 2006, the EAAFP is a regional partnership dedicated to the protection of migratory waterbirds and their habitats along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway. The partnership includes 40 member organisations and countries, spanning 22 nations vital to bird migration routes. EAAFP also functions as a regional initiative under the Ramsar Convention, focusing on the protection of key wetlands essential for migratory species.
World Migratory Bird Day 2025 is a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility in protecting migratory birds. By creating bird-friendly cities and communities, each of us can help preserve global biodiversity and sustain healthy ecosystems for generations to come.