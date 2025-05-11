May 11: World Migratory Bird Day urges greener urban living

As urban expansion and human-made environments increase, they pose a serious threat to migratory birds—unless managed carefully. World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD), observed annually on May 11, serves as a global call to action, emphasising the urgent need to protect migratory birds and their habitats.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the challenges these birds face and inspire real-world solutions for their conservation.

Theme for 2025: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities & Communities

This year’s theme highlights the critical role urban areas can play as safe havens for migratory birds. It calls for bird-conscious urban planning, such as reducing pollution, preventing bird collisions with buildings, and preserving green spaces—efforts that support both biodiversity and healthier cities.

Why Are Migratory Birds Important?

Migratory birds are essential to ecosystems. They help control pests, pollinate plants, and disperse seeds. In fact, over 90% of forest plant species rely on birds for seed dispersal. Yet these birds face numerous threats, including habitat loss, climate change, and illegal hunting. For example, in Lebanon alone, an estimated 2.6 million migratory birds are illegally killed each year.