Philippines confirms first case of H5N9 bird flu

The Department of Agriculture (DA), which oversees the BAI, confirmed that laboratory tests showed positive results for the highly pathogenic Type A Subtype H5N9 virus. Although the strain is known to spread rapidly and cause severe illness in birds, the DA stated that it poses only a low risk to humans unless there is prolonged and repeated exposure.

First identified in the United States earlier this year, the H5N9 virus is believed to be a mutation of previously circulating bird flu strains. In the Philippines, local livestock have already been affected by other variants, including H5N1, H5N2, and H5N6.

The last recorded outbreak occurred in January and involved the H5N2 strain in Camarines Norte, affecting 15 out of 428 backyard ducks, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.