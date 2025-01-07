Bangkok on alert for bird flu, urges people to watch for symptoms

The Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged city dwellers to watch for symptoms of avian influenza among themselves and family members in a bid to prevent the outbreak in the capital.
Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a case of avian influenza, also known as bird flu. The 65-year-old patient in the state of Louisiana, who had underlying health conditions, is receiving intensive-care treatment for severe respiratory complications, it said.
Bird flu is caused by the influenza A virus, which primarily affects birds but can sometimes affect mammals including humans. Symptoms of infection vary from mild to severe, including fever, diarrhoea and cough.
Dr Pawinee Rungthonkij, acting director of the Health Department, said on Monday that the BMA has been monitoring the bird-flu situation in Bangkok closely despite no report of a case yet.
The city has also prepared vaccines, drugs and medical equipment, as well as ensuring that there are enough medical professionals in case of an outbreak, she said.
The BMA’s Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) has been instructed to investigate promptly and diagnose any death of an avian from an unusual cause, she added.
Pawinee said the BMA’s public health centres in 69 locations across the city have been educating the public about how to prevent bird-flu infection, including getting vaccinated every year and wearing masks and gloves when coming into contact with an avian.
She urged Bangkokians to look out for the following symptoms among those who have come into contact with an avian or farm animals, or travelled to high-risk regions: fever, coughing, muscle ache, irregular or troubled breathing, or acute pneumonia.
If you witness unusual deaths of avians, such as in large numbers without a clear cause, contact BMA hotline 1555 or the district office.