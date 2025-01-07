Bangkok on alert for bird flu, urges people to watch for symptoms

The Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged city dwellers to watch for symptoms of avian influenza among themselves and family members in a bid to prevent the outbreak in the capital.

Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a case of avian influenza, also known as bird flu. The 65-year-old patient in the state of Louisiana, who had underlying health conditions, is receiving intensive-care treatment for severe respiratory complications, it said.

Bird flu is caused by the influenza A virus, which primarily affects birds but can sometimes affect mammals including humans. Symptoms of infection vary from mild to severe, including fever, diarrhoea and cough.