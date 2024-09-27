Creating new ecosystems amplifies industrial digitalization and intelligence

Kunpeng has seen wide adoption in core scenarios across many industries, such as public services, finance, telecoms, and electric power. openEuler currently ranks first in China's server OS market, with a 36.8% market share. Opener has also seen over 3.5 million downloads, serving users in more than 150 countries.

Ascend has also built a full series of open and easy-to-use products for training and inference, including hardware, software, end-to-end toolchains, and the hardware enablement architecture, CANN. These products are used to accelerate the development and innovation of parallel algorithms, models, and applications.

Huawei unveiled its brand-new CANN 8.0 at today's event. CANN is the bedrock of the Ascend ecosystem, as it supports over 200 new basic operators for in-depth optimization, 80 fused operators, and 100 APIs for communications and matrix multiplication. CANN 8.0 shortens fused operator development from 2 person-months to 1.5 person-weeks, which accelerates Ascend-native innovation.

Huawei also launched its opening application enablement kit, which will be opened up to companies so that they can accelerate their AI innovation. This kit will help companies quickly build their own AI communities and create a thriving ecosystem.

Wang explained that Huawei has been working hard to build up its Kunpeng- and Ascend-native ecosystems. He announced that Huawei will invest CNY1 billion annually into the Kunpeng- and Ascend-native Development Program, and over the next three years, develop more than 1,500 Kunpeng-native and Ascend-native application partners.

Launch of the Amplifying Industrial Digitalization & Intelligence Practice White Paper and 10 major solutions for industrial intelligence

In 2023, Huawei released a reference architecture for intelligent transformation that they have used to develop over 200 industry solutions. These solutions have been extensively deployed and Huawei has since defined multiple implementation models for digital and intelligent transformation.

At today's event, Huawei launched its Amplifying Industrial Digitalization and & Intelligence Practice White Paper which contains 100 case studies from over 20 industries for customers to reference during their own digital and intelligent transformation.

Huawei also today launched 10 new digital and intelligent solutions for industries like public services, finance, transportation, manufacturing, electric power, mining, and oil and gas based on the reference architecture for intelligent transformation.

Release of the Global Digitalization Index and plan to cultivate digital and intelligent professionals for a shared digital economy

In 2014, Huawei released its first Global Connectivity Index (GCI) report. The GCI quantifies the value of connectivity and its impact on the digital economy.

However, Wang said that, as digitalization is having a greater impact on the digital economy, Huawei and IDC decided to jointly develop a new Global Digitalization Index (GDI), which was also released at the event. Building on the GCI, the GDI factors in new indicators that look at digital infrastructure, including computing, storage, cloud, and green energy. It also quantifies the value of each country's ICT industry and its impact on their national economy.

This research found that each US$1 investment in ICT results in a US$8.3 return in a country's digital economy. Wang also said that the company will continue working on the GDI as intelligent applications see wider adoption, which will soon culminate in the Global Digitalization & Intelligence Index (GDII). The GDII will provide a reference for global digital economy development.

Wang also spoke about how Huawei has been working to provide tech-based, practice-oriented enablement training to various groups of people around the world. Huawei plans to nurture over 10 million digital and intelligent professionals by 2030, to build a fertile space where all digital and intelligent ecosystems can thrive. Wang explained that, through this, Huawei will contribute to industry prosperity and sustainable development.