Aliansi Kolibri & Civil Society Unite for Climate Innovation in Indonesia

In Thailand, agriculture is a cornerstone of the economy, but is increasingly threatened by climate change. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and extreme weather events like droughts and floods have significantly impacted crop yields, particularly rice, which is Thailand's most important food crop.

For instance, during the 2015–2016 drought, rice production declined by 16%, dropping from 19.8 million tons to 16.5 million tons, leading to substantial economic losses.

These climate-induced disruptions not only threaten local food production but also affect global supply chains, as Thailand is a major exporter of rice and other agricultural products.

Addressing these challenges requires the adoption of climate-resilient farming practices, investment in sustainable technologies, and supportive policies.

In Indonesia, smallholder farmers, supported by alliances and civil society organisations, are working to restore degraded land and implement agroecological methods to adapt to climate impacts. Their efforts provide a valuable model for strengthening agricultural resilience across Southeast Asia, including Thailand.