Thailand’s RID, UNDP boost Yom-Nan climate resilience efforts

TUESDAY, MAY 06, 2025

Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department (RID), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a special project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to address recurring floods and droughts.

The initiative integrates Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) strategies and emphasises community participation to enhance long-term water management and agricultural resilience through data, technology and participatory infrastructure development.

Reliable Weather and Water Data for Climate-Smart Agriculture

To support better agricultural planning, the project will provide reliable weather and water data. This will help farmers adjust their planting cycles and reduce risks from extreme weather events. Training sessions will be also held to ensure effective use of this information for improved productivity and sustainability.

Strengthening Water Infrastructure with Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) and Community Engagement

The project will construct new floodgates and upgrade existing infrastructure to improve water management and reduce flood and drought risks. Additionally, EbA approaches, such as wetland restoration and natural water retention systems, will be integrated to enhance resilience and sustainability.

Local communities will play an active role in planning and decision-making, ensuring that infrastructure improvements align with their needs. By combining engineering solutions with nature-based approaches, the project aims to create more effective and sustainable water management systems.

Supporting Agricultural Technology and Resilient Farming Practices

Farmers will receive training on modern agricultural technologies and best practices for improving water efficiency, increasing productivity, and adapting to climate variability. The project will also support access to essential tools and resources, helping communities build long-term resilience and improve market opportunities.

Promoting Inclusive Participation and Gender Equality

Recognising the importance of inclusive development, the project ensures that both men and women farmers have equal access to resources, training, and decision-making opportunities. This approach strengthens community resilience and ensures that climate adaptation strategies benefit all members of society.

