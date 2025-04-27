Myanmar urges Naypyidaw construction companies to contact City Development Committee

The building renovation and reuse, and construction committee has issued a notice to companies that have been involved in the construction of office/department buildings, special buildings, staff housing, administrative buildings, and other buildings included in the Naypyidaw Special Development Project to contact the Naypyidaw City Development Committee.
The companies that are included in the Naypyidaw Special Development Project have been notified to contact the Naypyidaw City Development Committee through the Head and Deputy Head of the Engineering Department (Buildings).
The buildings of the Supreme Court of the Union, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Planning and Finance, the Union Civil Service Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Department of Social Security under the Ministry of Labour, as well as staff housing, were also damaged.
The Prime Minister, who is also the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), said at the Union Government Coordination Meeting held on April 18 that it is necessary to take a long-term view in rebuilding the office buildings damaged by the earthquake and to re-examine the failure of some of the damaged buildings to comply with the established standards and designs.
According to the initial figures as of April 24, 63,854 houses, 6,752 schools, 5,474 monasteries and nunneries, 5,342 pagodas, 613 other religious buildings, 576 hospitals/clinics, 56 railroads, 271 roads, 188 sections of expressways, 586 dams/embankments, 172 bridges, and 353 transformers in ten regions and states, including the Naypyidaw Council, were damaged by the strong earthquake that struck on March 28.
The damage needs to be divided into short-term, medium-term, and long-term and completed in stages, said the Deputy Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the SAC on April 25.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network