Myanmar urges Naypyidaw construction companies to contact City Development Committee

The buildings of the Supreme Court of the Union, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Planning and Finance, the Union Civil Service Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Department of Social Security under the Ministry of Labour, as well as staff housing, were also damaged.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), said at the Union Government Coordination Meeting held on April 18 that it is necessary to take a long-term view in rebuilding the office buildings damaged by the earthquake and to re-examine the failure of some of the damaged buildings to comply with the established standards and designs.